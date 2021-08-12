Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Trading Down 6.9%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 34,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,742,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

MILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Metromile during the first quarter worth about $96,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metromile by 129.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,866 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,030,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

