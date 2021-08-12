MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Cut to “Hold” at Truist

Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.22. 22,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,570. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

