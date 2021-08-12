MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up about 1.4% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after buying an additional 284,483 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,508,000 after purchasing an additional 238,693 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,039,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 149,609 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

MGM traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,921,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,801. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,350 shares of company stock worth $1,755,575 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.