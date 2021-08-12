MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $215,774.79 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $215,774.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88.

On Thursday, June 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,113. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $76.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

