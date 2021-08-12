Michael Jennings Acquires 7,500 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Stock

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 39.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

