Michael Jennings Purchases 7,500 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.75. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HFC. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth about $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 255.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

