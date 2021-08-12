Michael Jennings Purchases 7,500 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
HollyFrontier stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.75. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth about $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 255.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
