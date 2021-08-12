Michael R. Battaglioli Sells 7,000 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CERN opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cerner by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

