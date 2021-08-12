Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.65.

Shares of MU stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.25. 72,191,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,273,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

