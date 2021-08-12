Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $1.78. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 203,939 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88.

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

