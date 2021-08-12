Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 172,192 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 172,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at about $13,908,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $1,373,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,971,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

