Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 304,213 Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 304,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth $8,919,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSSIU opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

