Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.97% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 4,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 619,022 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 399.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VTGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

VTGN opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $520.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.90.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.