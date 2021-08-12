Millennium Management LLC Purchases 175,563 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 302.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,563 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of ReneSola worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOL shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

ReneSola stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12. ReneSola Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $526.60 million, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

