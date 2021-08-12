MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $498,710.05 and $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,813.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.18 or 0.06889024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.46 or 0.01375627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00374309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00135711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00578033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.00348202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.00305657 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

