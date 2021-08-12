Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Reaches $21.03 on Major Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $21.03 or 0.00046281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $23.64 million and $10,731.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00046686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00144564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00156360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,446.30 or 0.99997662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.76 or 0.00864198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

