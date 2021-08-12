Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.24 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $431.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 60,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.