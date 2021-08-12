Mist (MIST) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Mist has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and $2.81 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.00880952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00110855 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.