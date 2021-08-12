Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 7,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.72 million, a PE ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

