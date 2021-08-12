Mizuho Raises Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $57.50

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $45.00 to $57.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,652. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -132.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 67.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,678. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

