MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Shares Up 3.2%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.88 and last traded at 0.86. 46,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 72,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 2.94.

About MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX)

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products, and electric power. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining and electric power projects in Texas, Peru, and other countries in Latin America.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.