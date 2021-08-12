Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 million.Model N also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.45-0.47 EPS.

Model N stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.90. 3,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,551. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74. Model N has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

