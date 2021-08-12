Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MBRX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 266,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

