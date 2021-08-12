Moller Financial Services Makes New $203,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 109,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.44. 126,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

