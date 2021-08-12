Monarch Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 88,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,518,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 70,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876,621. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

