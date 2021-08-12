Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $108.26. 111,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,227. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

