Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 171,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.48. 150,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,720. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39. The stock has a market cap of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.