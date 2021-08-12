Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,395,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $37,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 306.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after buying an additional 780,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 237.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,130,000 after buying an additional 437,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,638. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

