Mondi (LON:MNDI) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 2,051 ($26.80) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,425.47 ($18.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,948.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.