Moneywise Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Moneywise Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st.

