Moneywise Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

IWX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. 238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,317. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.78.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

