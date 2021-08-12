Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.86

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.86 and last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 3072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.47.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

