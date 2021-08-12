Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

RPID stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

