Morgan Stanley Has $17.69 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $17,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWL stock opened at $106.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.53. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $106.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

