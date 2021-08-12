Morgan Stanley Increases Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $26.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.49% from the company’s previous close.

COMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get Compass alerts:

NYSE:COMP traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68. Compass has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Compass’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Compass will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.