Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $17,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMX. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28,013.9% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,408 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $98,769,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,855,000 after buying an additional 807,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 585,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325,319 shares in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $87.61 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.