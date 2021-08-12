Morgan Stanley Lowers The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $23.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of REAL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,190 shares of company stock worth $3,028,653. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The RealReal by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

