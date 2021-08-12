Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
VLPNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.16.
Shares of VLPNY opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
