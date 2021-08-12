Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.16.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

