Morgan Stanley Upgrades Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to “Overweight”

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of FULC stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 354,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.90. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $17,975,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,882 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,388,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 556,199 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 567.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 225,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

