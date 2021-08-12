Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Issues Earnings Results

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorsport Games updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Motorsport Games stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.77. 12,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSGM shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Motorsport Games from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

