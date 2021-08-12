MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0092

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $58.80 million and $33.99 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00879018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00109811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00160939 BTC.

MovieBloc is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,390,677,836 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

