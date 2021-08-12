MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $161.33 on Thursday. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.90.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

