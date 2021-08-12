MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 25,000 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sealed Air by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after buying an additional 206,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Shares of SEE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.98. 9,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

