MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $436,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.25.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,895 shares of company stock worth $83,749,489. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $605.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,802. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $640.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $564.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

