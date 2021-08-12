MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $3.53 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,651,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 182,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,823. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

