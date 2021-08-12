MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in The Southern by 345.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in The Southern by 56.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.74. 39,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,772. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

