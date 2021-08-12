MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,522,049 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,047 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,622,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.