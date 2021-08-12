Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.61. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.53, with a volume of 237,531 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8612638 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

