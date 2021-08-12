Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUR opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares in the company, valued at $429,476.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,987 shares of company stock valued at $411,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

