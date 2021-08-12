Myriad (XMY) One Day Volume Tops $21,843.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Myriad has a total market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $21,843.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,793,239,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.