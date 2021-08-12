NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,289 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after acquiring an additional 171,084 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after buying an additional 496,662 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 660,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after buying an additional 38,277 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,984 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

